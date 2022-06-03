We can't fix the climate without fixing our democracy

We won't find out what donations were made ahead of this election for another eight months, but between 1999 and the 2019 federal election, the fossil-fuels industry disclosed $15.2 million in contributions to the Coalition and $4.9 million to Labor. The real figure, when taking into account non-disclosable contributions and "other receipts", is likely to be much higher. At its highest, these donations buy government policies like the "gas-led recovery"; at the very least they incentivise a proactively coal- and gas-protective backbench.