We can't fix the climate without fixing our democracy

By Alice Drury
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
As long as the fossil-fuels industry is allowed to retain its enormous political power, the strong public mandate of this Parliament may not be enough to see Australia take sufficiently strong action on climate change. Picture: Shutterstock

At the election, Australians told its leaders two things: we want decisive action to help stop the climate crisis, and greater integrity in our political system. With the most progressive Parliament seen in decades, there is now a once-in-a-generation opportunity to achieve both.

