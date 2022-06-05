Times Past: June 6, 1984

The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1984 advised Canberrans they would have a new word to learn: Namadgi.
This message came with the announcement of a new national park to be declared in southern ACT, taking up more than 40 per cent of the state's area national park.
Advertisement
Namadgi, chosen as the name of the new national park, is the Aboriginal name for the mountainous regions of the ACT, and refers to the areas known individually as the Bimberi, Brindabella, Tidbinbilla, Scabby and Booth ranges.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Territories and Local Government, Tom Uren, on World Environment Day.
Mr Uren said he intended to declare the existing Gudgenby Nature Reserve and Cotter River catchment area as a national park.
The park would occupy 94,000 hectares and include the only regions of the ACT with extensive areas of significant snow cover and sub-alpine climates.
The national park was expected to be declared within the ensuing few weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.