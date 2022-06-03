A new 71-seat theatre is being built at the Dairy Road Precinct in Fyshwick.
The Mill Theatre will be run by Canberra actor and producer Lexi Sekuless.
She has joined with the Molonglo Group, the developer of the precinct, for the venture.
The theatre will be named the Mill Theatre "after the historic windmill which once dominated the landscape around what is now Dairy Road".
The facility is currently under construction.
Attached to the theatre is an ensemble of professional Canberra creatives called the Players.
"There may not be a huge number of professional theatre makers in the ACT - and many keep moving out of town - but those who are here should be celebrated and promoted," Lexi said.
Its debut season will include Oriel Gray's The Torrents, Rockspeare Henry VI Part 1 and Neil LaBute's Reasons to be Pretty.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
