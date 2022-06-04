A Legislative Assembly standing committee has launched an inquiry into the disadvantage and discrimination faced by deaf and hard of hearing people due to a scarcity of services and information in Auslan.
DeafACT last year called on the government for the inquiry in an e-Petition which reached over 536 and was referred to the standing committee on education and community inclusion.
Advertisement
The tripartisan committee will consider the disadvantage and discrimination faced by Deaf people due to lack of access to services and information in Auslan and consider options to strengthen laws and policy.
President of the representative group Jacob Clarke said the inquiry was "a very important step to let down the barriers that the deaf community face daily".
The inquiry will examine options to strengthen and enforce legislation and policy to increase Auslan services across aged care, education and training, emergency services, employment, health care, justice, media and social opportunities.
Speaking in September 2021, Mr Clarke said the lack of services was so dire that deaf people attending emergency departments were often unable to access interpreters.
The pandemic had also introduced new challenges, with the ACT's vaccination booking system devoid of an option to use Auslan interpreters, and ACT Health offering no way for people isolating to notify the government they were deaf.
"Attempted phone calls were ignored because they cannot answer, prompting ACT police to check," Mr Clarke said.
Accessing services has continued to present challenges in the period since, but the onus was not on the Deaf community to change that, he said.
"It is the opposite end of the audience that needs a lot of awareness, training and [to become] more accessible for the Deaf community."
Mr Clarke said the visibility of Auslan interpreters in daily COVID press conferences given by government had helped bring the issue of barriers to access to the fore.
READ MORE:
"This coronavirus pandemic with Auslan interpreters has been a great asset to the Deaf community because health is important to them as equal with everyone else concerned."
Input can also be made in Auslan, which the committee will then arrange to transcribe.
"My message to the Deaf community is I encourage you all to submit your story where you experience the barriers with the government, emergency services, hospital, mental health and such - there is a long list," Mr Clarke said.
"Your story will be a huge help for the inquiry and make the change for the community and beyond."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.