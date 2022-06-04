Strong winds have been forecast for parts of the ACT and southern NSW.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for people in the Southern Tablelands, Southern Highlands, ACT, parts of the Illawarra and the South Coast of the possibility of damaging winds throughout the day.
Advertisement
The bureau warns of damaging winds and blizzard conditions over alpine areas and damaging winds extending to southern NSW ranges during the day.
Alpine areas could see winds averaging 80km/h to 90km/h with peak gusts predicted to hit up to 130km/h above 1900 metres, persisting into Monday.
Damaging winds averaging 60km/h to 70km/h with peaks of 90km/h are expected to extend throughout the remainder of the warning area during the morning and are likely to continue into Monday.
Blizzard conditions are forecast for parts of the Snowy Mountains district above 1900m, lowering to around 1500m during the day.
Showers have been forecast for Canberra later in the day, with gusty winds and a top of 12 degrees.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that back country travel be postponed until conditions improve.
Locations which may be affected include Thredbo, Perisher, Charlotte Pass, Nowra, Bowral, Braidwood, Katoomba, Lithgow, Goulburn and Cooma.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The bureau said its next warning should be issued by 11am on Sunday and can be accessed on its warning page www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.