The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Damaging winds predicted across large swathe of Canberra, Southern Tablelands, Highlands, South Coast

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:07pm, first published 8:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Strong winds have been forecast for parts of the ACT and southern NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.