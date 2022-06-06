The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra power prices set to fall over the 2022-23 financial year

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury were delighted that electricity prices were falling in the ACT. Picture: Karleen Minney

Canberrans can expect a slight reprieve on their power bills over the coming financial year, with the ACT set to be the only jurisdiction in Australia to experience a decline in electricity prices.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.