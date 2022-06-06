The ACT Brumbies have an anxious wait to learn if a key name in their starting 15 will be eligible to suit up in their semi-final showdown on Saturday night.
Len Ikitau is still awaiting a judiciary decision for his red card offence during the Brumbies' 10-point win over Wellington Hurricanes.
Advertisement
His high shot may rule him out for the Auckland Blues fixture, after the ACT centre was shown red 21 minutes into the weekend's contest for his high tackle on Hurricanes No.10 Aidan Morgan.
The SANZAAR foul play review committee is expected to hand down its decision on Tuesday, with similar offences earning varied penalties, from warnings to multiple-week suspensions.
Either way, Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio is confident the side can overcome a potential Ikitau suspension against the Hurricanes.
"That's our point of difference in this competition," Lolesio said.
"We have tremendous depth in every position.
"Lenny's a huge player for us and hopefully he'll be cleared. If not, then we back the next person to come straight in.
"It's something we thrive on. Everyone's got to be ready. It's a real squad mentality."
MORE A.C.T. BRUMBIES NEWS:
Despite questions over whether Ikitau will be cleared to play on Saturday, the Brumbies are likely to receive a boost to their lineup.
Flanker Rob Valetini is expected to return from injury in time for the semi-final showdown at Auckland's Eden Park.
The 23-year-old's return from a hamstring injury, after four weeks on the sideline, could force Tom Hooper out of the No.6 jersey.
Before Saturday's quarter-final victory, the Brumbies had not won without Valetini on their team sheet.
Brumbies forward Lachlan Lonergan said if the 23-year-old did return, it would deliver a boost to the side.
"It'd be awesome if he did play ... if [Rob] comes back, that would be outstanding," he said.
"Tom has been pretty awesome in his role at the moment, though."
Lonergan and his older brother Ryan were impact players off the Brumbies' bench at the weekend.
Advertisement
And while Dan McKellar has yet to name his squad for the Blues showdown, the hooker admitted it would be something to line up alongside his brother for a Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.
"If we're both playing, that'd be awesome," Lachlan Lonergan said.
"It's always good playing together. And then if we win as a team, it would be awesome for everyone."
The Canberra side does not have the statistics on its side, having not beaten the Blues at Eden Park since 2013.
But the Brumbies do have extra incentive, with outgoing coach McKellar and players Scott Sio, Irae Simone, Falou Fainga'a all determined not to finish their ACT careers this weekend.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.