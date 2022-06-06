The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

For a Voice to Parliament to succeed, attitudes will have to change

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
June 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney hopes to get a referendum under way for a First Nations Voice to Parliament. Picture: Getty Images

The Albanese Government faces some big risks in proposing a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in its first term. The first risk is that it fails to pass. The second is that, even if it passes, nothing much changes on the ground for Indigenous people.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.