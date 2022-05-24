The Canberra Times
Why David Pocock will defeat Zed Seselja for ACT's second Senate seat

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
May 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Zed Seselja and David Pocock. Pictures: Karleen Minney and James Croucher

Independent David Pocock will fairly comfortably win the second seat on preferences on analysis of latest figures and, critically, ACT how-to-vote cards.

