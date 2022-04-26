The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Exclusive

Labor to preference independent David Pocock second in ACT senate race

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 26 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pocock's race to topple Zed in Senate gets significant boost

In a significant boost to the electoral chances of David Pocock ahead of Liberal incumbent Zed Seselja, Labor has decided to preference the independent candidate second in the ACT senate race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.