The energy crisis is upon us and billionaire businessman Andrew Forrest pointed the finger at the Coalition government's "marriage to gas and coal" on why Australians are suffering.
In Dr Forrest's first public comments since the election, he told ACM in an exclusive interview his position over the debate around the causes of the energy crisis gripping the east coast.
"Because we had many years of a coal and gas-worshiping government we missed the opportunity to turn Australia into a green-energy superpower," he said.
"Because of the Coalition's marriage to gas and coal, Australians will now suffer and the poorest Australians will suffer the most."
The increased cost of electricity dominated the news as chief executive of ReAmped Energy Luke Blincoe sent a letter on May 9 warning of increases. Since that letter the wholesale costs in NSW and the ACT had surged a further 50 per cent.
"This is unlike any event we have seen in Australia before," Mr Blincoe said.
Diverging from this depressing reality that cost of living will once again hit Australians hard, the Australian Tax Office said those who paid for a COVID-19 test for work-related purposes or bought their own PPE could be able to claim it as a deduction.
With the end of the financial year looming, the ATO expects COVID-19 will continue to impact tax returns.
"We know that many have faced significant challenges," Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said.
In the world of international affairs, the relationship between China and Australia is still tense with the new Labor government.
Defence Minister Richard Marles revealed on Sunday a Chinese J-16 aircraft flew dangerously close to a RAAF P-8A Poseidon conducting routine surveillance in international airspace on May 26.
Beijing has questioned the minister's account but Mr Marles told Sky News on Monday surveillance missions were within Australia's rights and would continue as the nation sought to ensure the "rules-based order" was upheld in the region.
All in all, just a typical start to the week for the news cycle.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
