Labor's robodebt royal commission: be careful what you wish for

The issue here is whether robodebt was a policy fiasco caused by poor implementation and incompetence, or more an example of policy malfeasance, whereby the previous government deliberately bypassed legislation, used technology of questionable accuracy, and ignored public service advice in order to pursue an ideological agenda. Labor believes it was the latter, and so only a royal commission, with its coercive powers of investigation, can "expose the truth of the Morrison government's illegal 'robodebt' scheme" and "return integrity to the public service", so such a "disaster ... never happens again".