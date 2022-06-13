The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Kitchen Garden: Mushroom foraging in Canberra

By Susan Parsons
June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saffron milkcap mushrooms growing among pine needles on Isaacs Ridge. Picture: Susan Parsons

Every Monday and Friday a walking group, led by Barbara Reeve for the past four years, strides out in the parks and reserves of Canberra. Among them is Fiona Spencer (Kitchen Garden May 31) who told me that, throughout autumn, they have been stopping along the way to observe fungi, including toxic "fairyland" examples in Weston Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.