A woman in her 90s with COVID-19 has died, bringing the ACT's death toll to 67.
There were 89 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Tuesday 8pm.
Advertisement
Of those, no patients are in the ICU and none are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 821 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 137 were aged between 50 and 64 years old.
The numbers of people with the flu in Canberra remains high, a report from ACT Health suggests.
Another primary school has sent cohorts into remote learning, while two have extended the measures amid dire teacher shortages in the ACT.
It comes as 474 cases of COVID-19 were reported to 69 public schools in the week ending Sunday, June 5.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
There has been a slight increase in vaccinations since last week, with 97.3 per cent of territorians over the age of five having received two jabs - an increase of 0.1 percentage point.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.