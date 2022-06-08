The numbers of people with the flu in Canberra remains high, a report from ACT Health suggests.
There were 855 confirmed cases of the influenza reported to ACT Health from January 1 until the end of May.
One in five positive specimens - 164 - were collected in the week until May 29. In the preceding fortnight, there were 323 confirmed cases.
This data does not reflected the real number of flu cases in the ACT, but when compared to previous years it does suggest the flu season has spiked early.
All except one of the positive cases were influenza type A, which is the most common type of flu and can be found in other mammals and birds.
Type A influenza tends to cause more severe symptoms than type B and type C.
The ACT government has offered free flu shots to concession card holders at its vaccine clinic in Weston, in an attempt to target Canberrans missed in the Commonwealth's free program.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the decision had been made to create more equitable access to the flu shot.
"After two flu seasons with low case numbers we are seeing more flu cases in our community this year. Getting a flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family," she said.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
