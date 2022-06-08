New minister a good chance to do our republic due diligence

Reflect for a second or two. We can trust ourselves to elect the politicians, we trust the Parliament we elect to make important decisions about our future ... but we can't trust them to decide who our next head of state will be? That's essentially saying we have to elect a head of state because we can't trust the people we elected to do it, even though we elected them. The idea that we don't elect the right people to Parliament but we will elect the right person to be head of state is nonsense - a non sequitur, if you want to be fancy.