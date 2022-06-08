Ten ACT public schools have scheduled days of remote learning, including two primary schools which will have four grades learning from home.
Schools have been switching to remote learning intermittently since the start of term 2, as both influenza and COVID-19 circulate in the community.
Young North Ainslie primary school students in grades 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be learning from home on June 10 due to teacher shortages.
Years 3, 4, 5 and 6 students at Fraser Primary School will be in remote learning on June 14.
Schools have also temporarily switched some year groups into remote delivery because of high levels of absences among staff who have or are caring for someone with COVID-19.
The start of the flu season has also increased staff absences.
It comes as a report from ACT Health suggests the number of people in Canberra with influenza remains quite high.
There were 855 confirmed cases of the influenza reported to ACT Health from January 1 until the end of May.
One in five positive specimens - 164 - were collected in the week until May 29. In the preceding fortnight, there were 323 confirmed cases.
This data does not reflected the real number of flu cases in the ACT, but when compared to previous years it does suggest the flu season has spiked early.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
