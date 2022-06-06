Seven ACT public schools have sent some classes to remote learning this week as high levels of illness sweep through the education system.
Kingsford Smith School years 7 and 8, Lanyon High School years 9 and 10 and Namadgi School years 9 and 10 are scheduled to be learning at home until at least Friday.
Advertisement
Two senior classes at Malkara specialist school are also remote learning this week.
Macgregor Primary School kindergarten to year 2 students are expected to be at home until Wednesday.
Kindergarten to year 3 at Margaret Hendry School were expected to have their last day of remote learning on Tuesday.
Parents of year 3 to 6 students at North Ainslie Primary School have also been advised their children will be switching to remote learning from Wednesday.
All students at the school will have a pupil free day on Tuesday because of a scheduled staff planning day.
READ MORE:
Association of Independent Schools of the ACT executive director Andrew Wrigley said non-government schools were also using remote learning for some classes as needed.
"It's a huge challenge for schools, no matter what sector," he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the ACT has not been publicly available in the past three days because of technology problems.
Last week, the Legislative Assembly passed a motion for the ACT government to provide data on the number of teachers required in the next six years and a plan to fill the shortage of educators.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.