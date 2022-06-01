The ACT government will provide a plan to address the teacher workforce crisis after a Canberra Liberals motion was passed in the Legislative Assembly.
The government will also provide a report on the number of teachers currently in the system and future projections to 2028.
It comes as Macgregor Primary School became the latest school to send students into a week of remote learning amid high levels of staff absences.
Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson said the Education Minister should be able to answer questions on the supply of teachers.
"I think everybody understands there is a problem right here and now. Schools are being closed, kids can't go to school. There's violence because of staff shortages. And what is the plan moving forward? I think it's a reasonable question," Mr Hanson said.
"There's no question that COVID has played a part and I don't think anyone's going to deny that. But we went into the pandemic with a critical shortage of teachers."
The Australian Education Union ACT branch has also been calling for more data as part of its work in a teacher shortage task force with the Education Directorate.
Education Minister Yvette Berry moved an amendment which largely supported Mr Hanson's motion in a rare moment of cross-party unity.
"We trust and respect our teaching professionals here in the ACT, which is why we're working with them through their unions to find solutions that will work in the ACT context," Ms Berry said.
"We've already made significant progress with the introduction of a centralised relief teacher pool and a suite of workload reduction measures, including reduce reporting and two additional planning days this term."
Greens education spokesman Johnathan Davis said he was pleased Ms Berry supported the Liberals' motion.
"I hope that in fulfilling the tasks of this motion that simply support the ambitions of the task force, the government puts forward a practical yet bold plan to manage these shortages," he said.
The government will provide a plan to recruit and retain teachers with costings and delivery dates by the first sitting of 2023.
Macgregor Primary students in kindergarten to year 2 will be learning at home until June 8. Students at six other public schools are doing remote learning this week.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
