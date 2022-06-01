The Canberra Times
Assembly votes ACT government must provide plan to address teacher shortage

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:27am
Jeremy Hanson moved a motion calling for a report on the teacher workforce shortage and a plan to address it. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT government will provide a plan to address the teacher workforce crisis after a Canberra Liberals motion was passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

