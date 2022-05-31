Some ACT public schools have extended remote learning measures as they struggle to have enough staff to operate normally.
Margaret Hendry School has directed students in kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 to learn at home until June 7.
Years 7 and 8 at Namadgi School and years 9 and 10 at Mount Stromlo were meant to have their last day in remote learning on Wednesday, but both schools have extended online classes until the end of this week.
Mount Rogers Primary School students in years 3 to 6, Palmerston District Primary School years 1 and 2 and Kingsford Smith School year 10 students will also be learning at home until at least June 3.
Gowrie Primary School year 5 and 6 students are scheduled to have their last day in remote learning on Wednesday.
Schools have been temporarily switching some year groups into remote delivery because of high levels of absences among staff who have or are caring for someone with COVID-19.
The start of the flu season has also increased staff absences.
In the week ending on Sunday, May 28, there were 541 cases of COVID-19 reported to 72 public schools in the ACT.
The ACT recorded 673 new infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday.
A woman in her 90s died while infected with the virus, bringing the ACT's death toll to 63.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
