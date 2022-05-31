The Canberra Times
Remote learning extended at Margaret Hendry, Namadgi and Mount Stromlo Schools

Updated May 31 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
Margaret Hendry School has sent kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 into remote learning as schools continue to see large numbers of COVID-19 cases. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Some ACT public schools have extended remote learning measures as they struggle to have enough staff to operate normally.

