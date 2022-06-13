The Canberra Times

Giraffe evolution mystery solved by bizarre fossil

By Evrim Yazgin
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giraffe walking through the desert. Picture: Shutterstock.

Before Charles Darwin identified natural selection as the process by which species evolved, French naturalist Jean-Baptiste Lamarck put forward his own theory of evolution. Lamarck suggested that acquired characteristics were inheritable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.