Let's start with Lorraine: "To be fair to Aunty, the coverage has been on all the stations 24/7. Channel 7 Prime is the worst, the same regurgitated rubbish over and over again. Channel 9, the same thing. How many times do you have to see the same thing to realise she is dead? I am not a royalist, but have nothing against the Queen. She was stoic to the very end, however she also was paid to do the job she did and paid well for it. To me the coverage we have had to endure since Friday amounts to brainwashing or perhaps because I am of the elderly set (which pains me to say), it is elder abuse. Not all people have paid TV or in my case want it and this is all they have had on since Friday."

