Canberra's COVID cases remain steady

Canberra's new COVID cases and hospitalisations have remained relatively steady, dipping slightly.
The ACT had 87 people in hospital as of 8pm Wednesday. That was two fewer than the day before. There are still no patients being ventilated or in the intensive care unit.
The territory recorded 775 new cases in the 24-hour period, taking the total active cases to 4210. Both were also a slight drop on the preceding period.
There have been 138,407 recorded cases in Canberra so far.
Australian children aged 12 to 15 who are at risk of severe disease will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine from next week.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended extending eligibility for the Pfizer booster to about 120,00 children starting on June 14.
They must have received their second dose at least three months ago, be severely immunocompromised, have a disability with significant health needs, or have complex or multiple health conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.
Otherwise healthy children who have received two vaccine doses are still considered to be well protected against severe disease.
