The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Canberra's COVID cases remain steady

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's new COVID cases and hospitalisations have remained relatively steady, dipping slightly.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.