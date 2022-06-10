The Canberra Times
Process under way to find Giulia Jones' Legislative Assembly replacement

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:25am
ACT Liberals' Giulia Jones delivers her final speech in the Assembly. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The person who will replace Liberal Giulia Jones in the Legislative Assembly will be known on Monday, June 20 following a computer-assisted countback process, the ACT Electoral Commission says.

Local News

