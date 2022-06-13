The ACT has posted an equal-record number of COVID hospitalisations on Tuesday.
There were 93 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm,equalling the record set on May 31.
Of those, three patients are in the ICU and one is on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 643 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Sunday.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll remains at 68.
ACT Health did not release its daily update on Monday because it was a public holiday.
There were 572 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to Sunday 8pm.
There were 86 people in hospital, including two in ICU but none on ventilation.
Monday
Sunday
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
Health officials who oversaw Australia's COVID-19 response are among those who were named in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, former Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young and NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant all feature prominently for their work guiding Australia through the pandemic.
Dr Imogen Mitchell was also honoured.
Behind the scenes, the work she did meant that the hospital service in Canberra wasn't overwhelmed as the virus rampaged towards the ACT.
Experts gathered in Wollongong from Monday to present their findings on the "remarkable impact" COVID-19 has had on personal, social and professional lives across Australia.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
