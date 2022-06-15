The Succours are Canberra visual and creative artists Tilly Davey (on clay), Heidi Lefebvre (on textiles), Daniel Vukovljak and Naomi Zouwer (on paint). Material Purpose is an experiment in which materials will be manipulated and "OTHER" will be generated by The Succours. They will invite members of the community into the exhibition space to make, discuss and play with tools, tensions and techniques with the artists. Viewers will be invited to take something home from the show as the artists want to ensure their collective footprint is LIGHT and the community is involved. The exhibition opens at ANCA Gallery on Wednesday, June 22 at 6pm and runs until July 17. See: anca.net.au.