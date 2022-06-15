The Canberra Times
Capital Life, from June 18, 2022: Material Purpose is an exhibition where everyone can take part

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Jasper Johns, The critic smiles 1969 (detail), from Lead reliefs series. Picture: Jasper Johns/Copyright Agency, 2022

Significant Others

An exhibition now on at the National Gallery of Australia, Rauschenberg & Johns: Significant Others, reveals how a new avant-garde began to materialise from the same-sex relationship between Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns. During the homophobic 1950s they began a private creative dialogue that introduced everyday signs, objects, and media into their work, collapsing the distinction between art and life. Drawn from the National Gallery's Kenneth Tyler Collection, Rauschenberg & Johns brings together print and multimedia works by both artists. Their work will be displayed alongside key works by their predecessors and contemporaries such as Marcel Duchamp and René Magritte. It closes on October 30. See: nga.gov.au.

Ron Cerabona

