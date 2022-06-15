An exhibition now on at the National Gallery of Australia, Rauschenberg & Johns: Significant Others, reveals how a new avant-garde began to materialise from the same-sex relationship between Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns. During the homophobic 1950s they began a private creative dialogue that introduced everyday signs, objects, and media into their work, collapsing the distinction between art and life. Drawn from the National Gallery's Kenneth Tyler Collection, Rauschenberg & Johns brings together print and multimedia works by both artists. Their work will be displayed alongside key works by their predecessors and contemporaries such as Marcel Duchamp and René Magritte. It closes on October 30. See: nga.gov.au.
The Succours are Canberra visual and creative artists Tilly Davey (on clay), Heidi Lefebvre (on textiles), Daniel Vukovljak and Naomi Zouwer (on paint). Material Purpose is an experiment in which materials will be manipulated and "OTHER" will be generated by The Succours. They will invite members of the community into the exhibition space to make, discuss and play with tools, tensions and techniques with the artists. Viewers will be invited to take something home from the show as the artists want to ensure their collective footprint is LIGHT and the community is involved. The exhibition opens at ANCA Gallery on Wednesday, June 22 at 6pm and runs until July 17. See: anca.net.au.
Tamworth artists Gabrielle Collins and Sandra McMahon will open an exhibition of new works at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore on Saturday June 18 - drinks with the artists are on from 3-5pm. They have each made a body of work inspired by the unique built landscape of Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour. Collins works in oil on birch ply. Her paintings depict views across the harbour to the city and elsewhere. McMahon works in acrylic on board. Her interest is in the architectural details of the historic buildings. Ends July 24. Free, bookings essential via susan@sukihugh.com.au. See: sukihugh.com.au.
In Gallery 1, Profile is an exhibition of portraiture from the Canberra Art Workshop. Gallery 2 contains Resistance! Paintings as Provisional Realities by Ruth Waller, Derek O'Connor, Stephen Pleban and Paul Uhlmann seeks to reveal provisional images of everyday reality in opposition to the daily avalanche of algorithms. Tempo in Gallery 3 is by a group of long-term teenage students from StudioMAP. And in the Chutespace, Vasiliki Nihas Bogiatzis's installation ShootSpace aka Bad Mudda2 was prompted by Chutespace itself and the transformative capacity of powerful individuals to turn certain peaceful realms on the planet into their own private Shootspace gallery. All shows run until July 3. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Australasian Dance Collective (ADC) presents Australian premieres from choreographers Jack Lister (Still Life), Melanie Lane (Alterum) and Hofesh Shechter (Cult). The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, June 24 and 25 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Qwire under their new musical director Lachlan Snow will be performing a concert, Let the Rainbow Sing, at the B, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, on Saturday June 18 at 3pm. See: theq.net.au.
Canberra Choral Society and the National Capital Orchestra present Rossini's Petite Messe Solennelle. It's on Saturday, June 25 at 3pm at Llewellyn Hall, ANU. Tickets from Ticketek: premier.ticketek.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
