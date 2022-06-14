Brumbies trio set for Pacific Nations Cup tilt

They may have missed out on Wallabies selection, but a trio of Brumbies will have the chance to prove they belong on the international stage next month.
Andy Muirhead, Billy Pollard and Ryan Lonergan have been named in the Australia A squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.
Advertisement
It's a group headlined by Wallabies veteran Reece Hodge, a shock omission from Dave Rennie's squad on Sunday, and emerging flanker Fraser McReight.
The announcement comes after 15 Brumbies were named in the Australian squad for the upcoming England Test series.
Australia A will open their Pacific Nations Cup campaign against Samoa in Suva on July 2 before they take on Fiji and Tonga in the four-team tournament.
It will mark the first time the side has contested the competition since 2008.
Rennie has made no secrets of his desire to provide Australian players more opportunities to play at an elite level and he views the competition as a stepping stone to Wallabies selection.
The tournament will be particularly crucial for Pollard and Lonergan, the emerging forwards provided with the chance to take on three physical forward packs.
For Muirhead, it's an opportunity to push for that long-desired Wallabies debut.
MORE IN SPORT:
Australia A coach Jason Gilmore is looking forward to going into camp with the squad on June 26 and he's confident the competition will be a beneficial experience for all involved.
"The team has a good combination of experienced and young players and I think the team will get a lot out of the upcoming tournament in Fiji," Gilmore said.
"Looking at some of the names included in the squad it is apparent that the depth within Australian Rugby continues to grow and I think our inclusion in the Pacific Nations Cup will be beneficial."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.