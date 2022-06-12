Two ACT Brumbies are on track to make their Wallabies debut, as questions remain over one of their former teammates future.
Locks Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville were part of the 15 Brumbies called into the Wallabies 35-man squad to take on England next month.
Advertisement
Frost was lured to stay in Super Rugby to earn his national debut, coming to a mutual agreement with his Japanese side to forgo his contract and re-sign with the ACT outfit.
Neville has also had his eyes firmly on a Wallabies jersey, after a shoulder injury in last year's Super Rugby AU final dashed his Test ambitions.
Departing Brumbies Folau Fainga'a and Tom Banks were also called into the camp before they change colours in clubland, with the first destined for the Western Force and the fullback heading to Japan on a multi-million dollar contract.
But Dave Rennie called on another name leaving the capital, Scott Sio, who is yet to announce where he is headed in clubland.
The Wallabies coach did not go as far as to disclose where the veteran prop was headed, but did seem hopeful of keeping him in Australia.
"His future's with us at the moment," he said.
"He's been really good, so credit to him. He's found his mojo, he's certainly carried really well.
"He's in a position where he's going to keep pushing for Test spots and then we'll see where that ends up."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
The Brumbies called into the Australian squad for the upcoming three-game series will have the next few days off to recover from their extended Super Rugby Pacific season before heading into camp on Thursday.
ACT forward Rob Valetini made his return from a hamstring injury at Eden Park, during his side's 20-19 loss against the Auckland Blues, to put his hand up for a spot in the Wallabies outfit.
As did Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa, try scorer Lachlan Lonergan, Pete Samu, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Nic White, and Tom Wright on Saturday night.
Rennie praised young Brumbies star Noah Lolesio's form ahead of his battle for the green and gold No. 10 jersey alongside Quade Cooper and James O'Connor.
He also praised the Brumbies semi-final fight back against the Blues, and the depth of departing coach Dan McKellar's bench ahead of his fulltime gig as an assistant coach with the Wallabies.
"That's what we expected," Rennie said.
"They'll be upset this morning, because they were so close, and we often talk about the Kiwi sides and the depth they have but if you look at that Brumbies bench, they were excellent.
Advertisement
"I think Dan and his group had the courage to get those boys on the field early when things weren't happening, and they finished over the top and almost stole it.
"So they've been very good, as you'd expect. It's nice for us, we've got a big chunk of those boys joining us, and Dan's influence has been massive, and I look forward to that continuing with us."
One concern for the Wallabies is the eligibility of key player Len Ikitau for the first Test against England in Perth.
Ikitau served one game of his three-match suspension - for his high tackle on Aidan Morgan - during the Brumbies semi-final loss to the Blues, which will be reduced to two matches upon completion of a high contact education program.
Rennie, however, believes the ACT centre should be available for the England Test on July 2, provided he serves his suspension in the John I Dent Cup beforehand.
Advertisement
Either way, the Wallabies have a number of options for the No. 13 jersey, but the Australian outfit are chasing a consistent roster ahead of the Bledisloe Cup later this year and next year's World Cup.
"We've got four guys who sort of haven't been in our squad, a couple of new guys who have been with us but haven't had a Test cap yet, so it's good consistency there," Rennie said.
"All bar Scott Sio and Pone Fa'amausili were at the April camp. So we've got a group of men who are clear on expectations, and so we'll hopefully spice it up through individual performance."
The Wallabies will head to Perth for the first Test, before heading back to Brisbane and then down to Sydney for the decider.
Wallabies camp squad (age, team, Tests played)
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.