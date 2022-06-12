The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Brumbies locks Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville set for Wallabies debut as Scott Sio's future questioned

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated June 12 2022 - 9:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville are in line to make their Wallabies debuts. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Two ACT Brumbies are on track to make their Wallabies debut, as questions remain over one of their former teammates future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.