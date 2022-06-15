Bead Street in Phillip closing its doors after nearly 20 years

One of Phillip's long-time businesses, Bead Street, is closing its doors at the end of the month.
The popular beading shop has operated from Dundas Court for 18 years, typical of Phillip businesses in that it is unique, owner-operated, definitely not part of a chain and with parking at the front door.
Owner Kate English will close the doors to the business on June 30, after selling quite possibly millions of beads to her loyal customers and also forging strong friendships across the table in her beading workshops at the back of the store. Her daughter Maddie, now studying law, was also much-loved for helping to host children's workshops.
"It's been long enough and I need a change. I'm looking forward to not being in retail anymore," Kate said.
"And COVID has had an impact. It's been a tough couple of years and it has changed people's habits. A lot of people who wouldn't normally online shop learnt how to do that over the last two-and-a-half years."
She will continue to offer a costume jewellery repair service from home under the name Kate's Costume Jewellery Repairs, with drop-off points including The Markets Wanniassa and Vangeli in Woden.
Customers have generally been jewellery makers but not always.
"We get costumiers and we get fisherman and we get milliners and we get felters and quilters and patchwork makers and people who make mosaics," Kate said.
Kate said the store had been for sale, but after not selling, she decided to leave the business. Regulars are sad to see the store go.
"I've made a lot of friends among our regulars, but they understand why I'm closing," Kate said.
"We will also do the odd workshop in some public spaces, and we've found some good ones. And the Canberra beaders group meets here on Fridays and we've committed to meet once a month and have dinner. There's been a lot of really lovely friendships that have formed between the girls."
