Emerging Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard is confident the Pacific Nations Cup will provide a taste of what's to come in his international rugby career.
The 20-year-old will take the next step towards his dream of playing for the Wallabies after being selected in the Australia A squad on Wednesday.
Pollard was one of three Brumbies named in the touring party, alongside Ryan Lonergan and Andy Muirhead.
Among the big names in the team are Wallabies veteran Reece Hodge and emerging flanker Fraser McReight.
Australia A will play Samoa, Fiji and Tonga during the tournament in Fiji.
The competition provides the perfect stepping stone to the Test arena, a chance for emerging players to hone their skills against international opponents before they are thrown into the lion's den.
It's a gap in the system Australian rugby has needed to fill for a number of years and Pollard recognises the benefits from playing in the Pacific Nations Cup will remain with him for a number of years.
"It's great they've brought the program back," Pollard said. "It's a really good stepping stone to the Wallabies and something you can aspire to.
"It's a good test to see where I'm at to give me confidence or to learn what I have to work on to make that next step.
"I'm looking to learn as much as I can off the coaches and players, there's a fair few experienced guys there. I'm trying to enjoy the experience, it's pretty nerve-wracking, I'll try not let the nerves get to me too much."
A significant amount of hype surrounded Pollard's arrival in Canberra in 2020, the Australian Schoolboys representative a highly-touted prospect.
The Brumbies were forced to fend off interest from a host of league and union clubs in order to secure his services.
Outgoing coach Dan McKellar was deliberately patient with the star prospect, determined to avoid throwing Pollard into the Super Rugby arena before he was ready.
That ultimately came through a debut last year before seven more appearances this season.
Having served his apprenticeship, the Brumbies will look to Pollard to step up in 2023 after the departure of starting hooker Folau Fainga'a.
Playing time isn't guaranteed, however, with Wallabies Lachlan Lonergan and Connal McInerney also in the squad.
Pollard has had to be patient to get to where he is today, but he's spent enough time waiting around. Now, he's determined to grab this opportunity with both hands and nail down a regular place in the Brumbies 23.
"I'm not the most patient person, but it's been a good learning curve," Pollard said. "I understand I had to bide my time, especially the first two years, I really wanted a crack to see where I was at.
"They held me back until I was ready. As a player that annoys you, but they were looking after me. Dan and the coaches have prepared me well, but I still have a long way to go.
"It's pretty devastating that Folau's leaving. This year on the field he's given me so much advice. If I can get more minutes next year I'll try make the most of it and make an impact where I can."
Despite his youth, Pollard has made an impact on his Brumbies teammates throughout his time in Canberra.
Those who have watched him every day have no doubts he is ready to step up and captain Allan Alaalatoa expects the experience in Fiji will help the youngster develop his game.
"Billy's a young front rower who's highly rated within our team and Australian rugby," Alaalatoa said.
"This is a good opportunity for him to get a taste of international rugby and put his best self out there every week.
"It's huge for him in terms of individual growth and what he can bring back to the team.
"I think he's ready to step up for us. He's got huge potential, he's itching for game time and opportunity. That window opens for him with Folau leaving next year."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
