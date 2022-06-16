Over the years, I've literally sat my children down and made them listen to Bush's Cloudbusting and Wuthering Heights and This Woman's Work, determined for them to just understand how spectacularly good she is. I've subjected them to the bonkers/hilarious film clip to Babooshka, certain this crazy ode (to, what, Vikings and matrimonial paranoia?) would make them go Bush, and, soon enough, the entire family would be teasing our hair out, draping ourselves in red chiffon and heading to our nearest windy moors on The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever (back this year, July 30) to prance about with other like-minded fans of interpretive dance and shrieking.