The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Kate Bush hysteria is taking over obsessed pre-teens binge-watching Stranger Things, but we've been here before

By B. R. Doherty
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Her ethereal voice features in a TV show about strange things happening in an American town blighted by a portal to a malevolent dimension.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.