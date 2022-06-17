The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Amber Carroll had Canberra transfixed this week with her very public proposal to Scott Butters

By Megan Doherty
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:25am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marriage proposal written in sky above Belconnen.

It was the marriage proposal that seemed to have all of Canberra transfixed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.