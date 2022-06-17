It was the marriage proposal that seemed to have all of Canberra transfixed.
Franklin social worker Amber Carroll proposed to her partner Scott Butters by hiring a sky writer to pop the question for her against a blue Canberra sky on Wednesday.
The message - "Marry Me Scott" - which was seen across the city, had Canberrans wondering, "Who is Scott?" and "Did he say yes?".
Scott Butters, owner of Dyno Tune in Belconnen, was the man in question, lured out the back of his workshop on Wednesday afternoon so he didn't miss the proposal.
Even as the plane was writing the message, Scott was clueless; his workmate Adam wildly gesticulating, trying to get him off the phone to a customer before the message disappeared.
"I had no idea," Scott said, with a laugh.
Remarkably, Scott, still unaware, took a photo of the plane as it was starting to write "Marry... and even sent it to Amber "as a joke".
"I sent a message and said, 'Are you proposing to me?' And then I went back inside and Adam said, 'No, no, you should stay and watch it'. And as soon as he said that, I knew it was for me. It clicked," Scott said.
"He kind of did the 'S' backwards and as soon as I saw that I thought, 'Sh*t this is for me'."
Amber, 36, had been hoping to put the question in the sky on Thursday, which was the couple's four-year anniversary of being together.
But the weather had other plans: Thursday was going to be overcast and Wednesday was clear, so Wednesday it was.
She was hiding around the corner from the workshop in a car with her friend, busting to go in and see what Scott's answer would be.
"She came around hanging out the sunroof with the ring," Scott said, with a smile.
"I was in shock. I'm still in shock."
Amber is obviously a romantic, planning the big gesture for months and hiring Skywriting Australia from Sydney to do the job.
"I wanted something that would have the most impact, a big display of love," she said.
"He's a bit of a shy guy."
And, of course, Scott said "Yes".
"It was wonderful. It was such an amazing feeling," Amber said. "It all went off so quickly and it was a real adrenaline rush. I felt so happy."
The Franklin couple first met at a trivia night at the Ginninderra Labor Club through mutual friends.
"Amber was like, 'Go away, we're trying to play trivia here'," Scott said with a laugh.
They got together at the friends' barbecue a few weeks later. And how can you not love a man who's handy?
"I love learning the mechanical things from Scott. When we first started dating one of the first things he showed me was how to change a radiator," Amber said.
"He's funny and good fun and he makes me smile and laugh. I think we match really well."
And Scott, 45, is similarly smitten.
"She definitely has a great sense of humour. She's a very kind person. A very kind and caring person, you could tell that straight away," he said.
Now they are planning their wedding. The couple were tracked down by MIX 106.3 and breakfast presenter turned wedding celebrant Kristen Davidson even offered to be the celebrant on the day.
Amber, who works as a social worker at the University of Canberra Hospital, was inundated with well wishers from her workmates and Scott's phone at Dyno Tune has been ringing off the hook with customers wanting to offer their congratulations.
A wonderful result.
