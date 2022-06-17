Skills Minister Chris Steel has told the Canberra Institute of Technology's board that the institute's reputation had been seriously damaged and will issue a ministerial direction demanding the board address governance issues around procurements.
Mr Steel has also told the board he expects it will review CIT chief executive officer Leanne Cover's management of more than $8.5 million worth of contracts to a company owned by "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.
The response came after CIT board chair Craig Sloan wrote to Mr Steel earlier this week saying the board could not guarantee that the latest $4.99 million contract to Mr Hollingworth was value for money.
Mr Sloan wrote that an independent audit of the contracts would be undertaken.
But Mr Steel said in a letter responding to Mr Sloan that he was disappointed.
"Overall, I am underwhelmed by your response and disappointed that CIT's governance arrangements have resulted in a situation where a series of procurements have, in my view, seriously damaged CIT's reputation," he said.
"This is very unfortunate for the hundreds of CIT staff members who work hard every day to deliver high quality education, and who take considerable pride in the contribution CIT makes to training Canberrans."
Mr Sloan's letter also said the procurement process for the latest $4.99 million contract was undertaken by Ms Cover. Mr Steel said he expected a review of this.
"Further, while the employment of the chief executive officer is a matter for the CIT Board, I expect the board will ensure the chief executive officer's management of these contractual matters is appropriately reviewed, given the matters that have been raised," Mr Steel said.
"Careful stewardship of an organisation's financial, human and reputational resources is both a core responsibility and an important performance indicator for any senior executive."
Mr Steel had raised concerns with the board last year over more than $3.2 million in contracts awarded to Mr Hollingworth. He expressed disappointment at the fact that further contracts were entered into after this.
THE STORY SO FAR:
"I am disappointed the CIT board, by its own admission, was apparently unaware of such a significant contract and the financial implications, particularly given I, and my office, had raised concerns about how the previous contracts had contributed to the efficient and effective delivery of CIT's mission," he said.
"My primary, and ongoing, concerns with this series of contracts, and particularly the latest contract, are the quantum of funding provided, what this will deliver and how it will provide value-for-money for the CIT and ACT taxpayers."
Mr Steel also said he would issue a new statement of expectations to the board, as Mr Sloan's term is set to expire in the coming weeks.
"The apparent lack of process and questioning by the CIT Board of these contracts, even after I made my concerns clear last year, is unacceptable," he said.
"Given that your term is ending shortly, I will be issuing a statement of expectations to the incoming CIT board chair in coming weeks, and will be requiring the board to review its governance arrangements and skills matrix to ensure it can guide CIT through its important reform agenda."
More to come.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
