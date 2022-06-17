The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Taking a principled stand for the Vinnies CEO Sleepout

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getting ready for the big chill: Amaroo's Good Shepherd Primary School principal David Austin, Yass' Mount Carmel School principal Michael Green, Nicholls' St John Paul II College principal Catherine Rey, Catholic Education director Ross Fox and St Clare College students Sarah Mooney and Ava Boyes. Picture: Karleen Minney

Homelessness is personal for many of the principals taking part in this week's Vinnies CEO Sleepout in the forecourt of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.