The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bag limits have halved for Dusky Flathead fish in NSW

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bag limits on Dusky Flathead have been halved from August 1. Picture: NSW DPI

Reduced bag limits have been introduced for recreational fishers in NSW waters from August 1, cutting the daily number of Dusky Flathead that can be taken from 10 to five.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.