Reduced bag limits have been introduced for recreational fishers in NSW waters from August 1, cutting the daily number of Dusky Flathead that can be taken from 10 to five.
However, the number of rock lobsters that can be taken daily has increased from two to three.
Advertisement
The NSW Department of Primary Industries has introduced the new limits after what was described as a "comprehensive community consultation process".
Ongoing stock assessment modelling by DPI scientists revealed an increase in abundance of Eastern Rock Lobster within the legal-size range (104mm to 180mm) since the mid-1990s, when the stock was in a depleted state.
The cuts to flathead bag limits are aimed at boosting "the stock of bigger fish" and providing "better fishing opportunities".
For recreational fishers, the so-called slot limit on those estuary flathead which can be caught and retained remains at fish sized at between 30 to 75cms.
"Duskies" caught outside these size limits must be returned as a means of "future-proofing" the species because the bigger females do not become infertile as they age, and can spawn up to five times a year, producing 700 eggs per gram of body weight.
Professor Johann Bell, chair of the Recreational Fishing Ministerial Advisory Council, said the changes will provide for greater protection of large and reproductively important female Dusky Flathead.
"A new maximum size limit and a lower bag limit will promote a more natural age structure [comprising more 'older' fish], which is expected to increase stock resilience over time," Professor Bell said.
READ MORE:
"There have been no changes to recreational fishing rules for Dusky Flathead since 2001.
"Maximum size limits for Dusky Flathead have been widely accepted in Queensland and Victoria where their current limits have been in place since 2009 and 2012, respectively."
Recreational fishers in NSW waters are required to be licenced, with a $7 fee for three days, $14 for one month and $35 for a year.
The full list of bag limits and how they apply to certain species of fish can be found on the NSW DPI website.
The department also has a "Fishers Watch" freecall number (1800 043 546) which alerts fisheries officers to illegal activity such as occurred in late May, when two men caught 57 Tailor off Tathra Wharf, well in excess of the 10 per bag Tailor limit. Both men will face compliance action.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.