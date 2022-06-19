The Canberra Times
Enlighten festival injected $20 million into ACT economy

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
June 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Illuminated bubbles outside the Capital Theatre during the Enlighten festival in Canberra. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Attendance at Canberra's Enlighten festival rebounded strongly in 2022, with 338,474 visitors over the length of the two-week festival.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

