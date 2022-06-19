Attendance at Canberra's Enlighten festival rebounded strongly in 2022, with 338,474 visitors over the length of the two-week festival.
Strong numbers at the event, which sees installations lit up around the city, were up 400 per cent from last year's festival which saw 59,439 visitors and was ticketed to encourage COVID-safe protocols.
Advertisement
Canberra Day events were also strongly attended, with 338,474 attendees, up from just 7619 in 2021.
Canberrans rising early to spot the hot air balloons, which launch regularly during the Enlighten festival, also reached the highest ever number at 47,507.
"With a total economic impact of just over $20 million, the Enlighten Festival and Canberra Balloon Spectacular provided a significant boost to Canberra's economic recovery," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a statement.
The first evening of Enlighten saw the highest number of visitors to Civic since New Year's Eve, with businesses in the area profiting from the increased attendance, an ACT government spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
Businesses in the area have been vocal about wanting to revitalise the city since the territory's lockdown lifted last year, calling for office workers to return and backing an idea floated by the ACT government to establish a city entertainment precinct.
Tourism also picked up during the special events, with visitors spending the equivalent of 32,593 nights in the ACT during Enlighten, spending some $5.4 million.
Hotel occupancy has also increased, with numbers over the school holidays up 3.32 per cent on 2019, and average occupancy rates for the period at 84 per cent.
"It's clear we are seeing strong signs of recovery in Canberra, led by leisure travel with people eager to travel again, visit family and friends, and get back to attending events," Mr Barr said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.