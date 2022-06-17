A Deloitte director with "evil in his eyes" is accused of filming himself raping a crying woman he met on an online dating platform called RedHotPie.
Weston man Cameron James Tannock, 50, was arrested on Thursday night after he allegedly raped a woman in her 40s on Monday.
Tannock pleaded not guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday morning to 12 charges that included nine charges of sexual intercourse without consent.
The other three charges were of sexual assault in the second degree, an act of indecency without consent and unlawful confinement.
The 50-year-old had allegedly been talking to the woman for some days, on both the dating site and messenger app Kik, before they met up at the car park of the Lyons shops on Monday night.
He then drove her back to his house in Weston where he allegedly raped her during an incident in which he is accused of using a black iPhone to take photos and videos.
Police later seized an iPhone and iPad from Tannock's home in Weston, but have yet to investigate them further.
During the alleged incident, Tannock is said to have told the woman "you don't have a f---ing choice" after she told him to stop and cried.
The woman later told police the 50-year-old had "evil in his eyes".
Prosecutor Julia Epstien said on Friday the alleged victim was fearful of a threat made to her by Tannock that he would publish the recordings of her as retribution.
She opposed bail, telling the court the alleged offences were of a "significant level of depravity".
Tannock's lawyer, Satomi Hamon, applied for bail on his behalf.
She said no threat to publish recordings had been made and "he thought it was consensual".
The court heard Tannock had no prior criminal history and had been working at accounting firm Deloitte for the past eight months, with a speciality in defence.
His LinkedIn profile lists him as a director at Deloitte.
Tannock was granted bail after a lengthy discussion about his access to internet and Cloud-enabled devices that may lead to interference with witnesses or evidence.
Magistrate Louise Taylor said conditions could be crafted to mitigate risk, banning Tannock from possessing or accessing anything with internet or the Cloud on it.
Tannock is due to appear in court again on August 26.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
