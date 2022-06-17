The Canberra Times
National Capital Authority raises pay parking rates

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:00am
Fees for National Capital Authority-run pay parking will increase. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Canberra residents are set to feel the pinch as fees for National Capital Authority-controlled carparks increase from July 1, with the daily rate rising by more than three per cent.

