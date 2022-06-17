Canberra residents are set to feel the pinch as fees for National Capital Authority-controlled carparks increase from July 1, with the daily rate rising by more than three per cent.
The National Capital Authority has advised the daily rate will increase by 50 cents to $16 and the hourly rate will rise by 20 cents to $3.60 per hour. Five-day multi-day parking tickets will increase by $2.50 to $77.50.
This is in line with the increases announced in the 2018-19 federal budget.
In addition, users of the EasyPark App will incur a 10 per cent transaction fee or a 2.25 per cent service fee if they pay for a subscription.
Legislation has also been introduced that makes it an offence to park a vehicle on open space and landscaped areas.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
