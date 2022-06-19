The 2022 federal election was not a referendum on Zed. Since Zed's initial election to the Legislative Assembly in 2004, he has never shied away from his personal conservative views in the public space. It would be a mistake to say that after 18 years as an elected member, it was only in 2022 that these views were the cause of his defeat. Certainly, it was in 2018 (merely months before the 2019 federal election) that Zed voted against territory rights yet was still elected. Zed's values did not change between 2004 and 2022. What changed was the whole Liberal party's brand; harmed through mandates, interstate border controls and net zero.