The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Canberra Liberals, ACT are worse off without Zed Seselja after Senate loss to David Pocock

By Connor Andreatidis
June 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former senator Zed Seselja. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It takes a particular amount of arrogance for any member of the Canberra Liberals to look at the recent defeat of Zed Seselja and think 'I could have done it better'. It takes astonishing ignorance of ACT politics to believe that Zed's loss means future success for our territory party. Yet, with the finalisation of the Senate result on Tuesday morning, these lines have already started from the usual suspects in our party's ranks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.