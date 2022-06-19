The Canberra Times
Nicki Flannery set for ALW return with Canberra United

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
June 19 2022 - 8:00pm
Nicki Flannery will make her return to the ALW pitch this season with her home club, Canberra United. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Nicki Flannery is set to make her return to the ALW next season in a Canberra United jersey, after an ACL injury sidelined her for the club's last campaign.

Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

