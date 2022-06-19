Nicki Flannery is set to make her return to the ALW next season in a Canberra United jersey, after an ACL injury sidelined her for the club's last campaign.
She returned to the pitch from her heartbreaking knee injury mere weeks ago in Sydney's NPLW for APIA Leichhardt, and is now eyeing the top flight in 2022-23.
The striker signed a two-season deal under Njegosh Popovich with her hometown club, and one she has made 49 appearances for and netted nine goals for.
"I am really looking forward to representing my hometown club again and am thrilled to be a part of what is shaping up to be a successful team in green this season," she said.
"This is such an exciting time to be back at the club. I am very grateful for Njegosh, who has granted my return to the club after being out for a season with injury.
"He has already put in place some exciting plans and targets for the season, and I can't wait to do what I can to assist him in achieving those plans and make him proud!"
Flannery had one of her best seasons for United in 2020-21, and earned herself a call up to a Matildas identification camp.
It was at the national camp in May 2021 that she ruptured her ACL, and embarked on a 12-month rehabilitation journey.
The 23-year-old helped United to a semi-finals berth the last time she was in green, and will look to do the same again this season.
Flannery is United's first signing under Popovich. He said she was a "great addition", both on and off the pitch, and was well known to the United fanbase for her style of play, pace and finishing power.
"There is nothing more exhilarating than running out in front of our home crowd and loyal fanbase," Flannery said.
"The sense of community at the club is second to none. The fans at Canberra United are the people we play for when we step onto the field, and who keep us motivated up until the dying moments."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
