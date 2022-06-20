Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the east coast has weathered the worst of the immediate energy crisis, avoiding the blackouts and load shedding which threatened to hit households last week.
But Mr Bowen says governments and regulators remain "vigilant" to the prospect of future disruptions, as he again blamed the Coalition and his predecessor Angus Taylor for contributing to the perfect storm of factors which have engulfed the energy market in recent weeks.
Mr Bowen's comments came as the Energy Security Board on Monday unveiled the draft design for a contentious mechanism which will be used to maintain reliability during the transition to renewables.
The board has recommended coal and gas be eligible under the scheme, which would involve generators being paid to make energy available at certain times.
The mechanism could be up and running in 2025.
States and territories would be able to "opt in", allowing them to decide whether or not to support coal and gas generators.
Mr Bowen said it was appropriate for jurisdictions to make that choice given their grids were in different positions.
However, he stressed their decisions needed to fit within the national, Albanese government-led framework, which included a target of cutting emissions 43 per cent by 2030.
Critics, including the ACT government, had argued the capacity mechanism shouldn't be used to support fossil fuels because it could prolong the life of ageing plants.
Mr Taylor had advocated that approach, prompting critics to label the scheme "Coalkeeper".
Federal Greens leader Adam Bandt slammed the inclusion of coal and gas in the board's draft model, claiming it would delay the transition to renewables while rewarding the fossil fuel companies which had held the nation "to ransom".
The board's consultation paper stated the mechanism wasn't designed to extend the lifespan of coal-fired power stations.
However, it argued the scheme shouldn't just favour new technologies, such as renewables and storage.
Part of the argument was that limiting payments to new forms of generation would hand them a competitive advantage, which could make existing generators unviable and increase the risk of a "disorderly" transition to net zero.
The paper lays bare the mammoth task of task of transitioning the electricity grid to meet demand in the coming decades.
It predicts electricity demand could at least double by 2050.
Huge volumes of wind and solar, backed up by storage, dispatchable hydro and gas-fired generation, will be needed to compensate for the exit of coal by 2043.
"Coordinating exit and entry of supply, including the mix of resources to ensure an orderly transition, is an enormously complex task," the board's chair, Anne Collyer, said.
Mr Bowen and his state and territory counterparts earlier this month agreed to push ahead "at pace" with the development of the capacity mechanism.
The new minister declared at the time he wanted the mechanism to favour new technologies, but would leave the design work to the expert board.
The ministers will have final say on the model.
Opposition climate change and energy spokesman Ted O'Brien claimed the board had rejected Mr Bowen's preferred option by recommending the inclusion of coal and gas.
"Instead of trying to create a new climate war that pits technologies against each other, Labor needs to recognise that the answer lies in a balance of technologies," he said.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
