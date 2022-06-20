The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 21, 1990

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 20 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: June 21, 1990

An alarming discovery was reported on the front page on this day in 1990, after a Bureau of Meteorology researcher found a significant three-year drop in ozone levels above Macquarie Island.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.