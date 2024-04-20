The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 21, 1985

April 21 2024 - 12:00am
Members of the Builders' Labourers' Federation (BLF) were not going to be moved as they took over the ACT Master Builders' Association office, demanding a written pledge for approximately $17,000 before leaving, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1985.

