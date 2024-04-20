Times Past: April 21, 1985

Members of the Builders' Labourers' Federation (BLF) were not going to be moved as they took over the ACT Master Builders' Association office, demanding a written pledge for approximately $17,000 before leaving, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1985.
Around 30 BLF dogmen from mobile cranes across Canberra participated in this peaceful sit-in, disrupting the MBA's operations for the day. These men sought payment that had been promised following a "deal" between certain MBA members and the Federated Engine Drivers' and Firemen's Association.
The deal had led to a crane driver at Canberra Cranes and Forklift Services receiving an extra $65 per week for five months, which was outside any union-employer agreements. Upon learning about this deal, BLF secretary Mr Peter O'Dea initiated industrial action to secure the additional payment for all 12 of his dogmen employed by Canberra Cranes.
To prevent further industrial action by the Federated Engine Drivers' and Firemen's Association (FEDFA), Canberra Cranes, Concrete Constructions, Rumbles, and the Joint Venture agreed to self-impose a levy.
Despite the confidential agreement, the men had not received the money they were promised. Canberra Cranes had prepared the checks but refused to distribute them until the other consortium members contributed their shares.
Deciding that occupying the MBA office on Northbourne Avenue would be the most effective way to obtain the funds, the BLF took action. Due to the short notice, neither the MBA nor the other consortium members could immediately make the payment.
As a result, the BLF agreed to a written commitment stating that Canberra Cranes would be compensated by the other consortium members the next morning, and the men would receive their payments by the following afternoon.
