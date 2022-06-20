David Pocock has emerged as the key vote the Albanese government will need to pass legislation after all state and territory senators were finalised on Monday.
The final count revealed Labor and the Greens will command one vote short of a combined upper-house majority.
The Albanese government will need 38 out of a possible 76 votes to block hostile actions in the Senate but a full majority of 39 votes to pass its own legislation.
The Electoral Commission published distribution of preferences on Monday for the final remaining three states - New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia - revealing the Liberal and National parties will be reduced to 32 senators while Labor remains unchanged on 26.
On the new crossbench, the Greens gain three senators to reach 12, One Nation remains unchanged with two, the Jacqui Lambie Network grows from one to two, with the United Australia Party and David Pocock picking up one seat each.
Labor can build a one-vote majority to pass progressive legislation in both chambers of Parliament with the support of the Greens and David Pocock.
The nail-biting final Senate election results were confirmed on Monday, with the sixth and final Senate spots in the NSW and Victorian distributions going to the Liberal's Jim Molan and the United Australia Party's Ralph Babet respectively.
In Western Australia, the final Senate spot went to Labor's Fatima Payman. It was the only state where Labor picked up three of the six spots contested in the 2022 election.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
