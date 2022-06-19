The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Younger and educated voters were the key that gave victory to Anthony Albanese and Labor, ANU study shows

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
June 19 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than one in 10 decided who they would vote on the same day they went to cast their ballot. Picture: John Veage

Shifting demographics could spell long-term trouble for the Liberals, with a new study showing it was age and education factors that most split the voters between the major parties at the 2022 federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.