"Australians sent the Liberal and Labor parties a big message on Saturday - 'We'll decide who sits in our parliament'. Sending last-minute text messages to the very people who decide who to grant the precious gift of a seat in 'our parliament' clearly demonstrates the Liberals' contempt for voters. Sending the parachuted Kristina Keneally back to where she came from, fittingly by a refugee from Vietnam, provides the same lesson to Labor. Will they never learn? Democracy is easy! Just shut up and listen to the people!" - Daniel.