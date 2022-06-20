The Canberra Times
Canberra driver 'running late' accelerates to 160km/h after being spotted by police

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:15am
Pictures: ACT Policing

Police caught three people speeding well over the limit on the weekend, with one accelerating to almost 160km/h after being first detected.

