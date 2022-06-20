Canberra driver 'running late' accelerates to 160km/h after being spotted by police

Police caught three people speeding well over the limit on the weekend, with one accelerating to almost 160km/h after being first detected.
They said all three were caught more than 30km/h over the limit, and the first two told officers they were speeding because they were running late for work.
Police said the first two were caught on the Majura Parkway between 6pm and 6.45pm on Friday.
"The first was a 34-year-old Melba man who was detected driving at 139km/h. He will be fined $700 and accrue four demerit points on his licence," police said.
"The second was a 36-year-old Watson man. Police initially detected this man travelling at 140km/h when conducting static speed detection duties. Before officers intercepted his vehicle to direct him to stop, his speed was checked a second time revealing he had accelerated to 158km/h. He will be issued six demerit points and fined $1841."
The third case was on Barry Drive, near Black Mountain, where the driver was detected at 139km/h in the 80km/h zone.
"The 25-year-old man, who held a Philippines licence, was still accelerating when directed to stop. He told police he was talking at the time of the offence and hadn't realised he was speeding by almost 60km/h. He will be fined $1841," police said.
"ACT Policing reminds all road users that speed limits are mandatory and will be enforced."
