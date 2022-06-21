I think a computer should crown our next king or queen

Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Tasmania (and Papua New Guinea) celebrate her birthday on the second Monday in June. In WA it's the last Monday of September, and in Queensland the first Monday of October. On Norfolk Island it's the Monday after the second Saturday in June. New Zealand, the first Monday in June. Canada, the last Monday before May 25. In her own little corner, the UK has the second Saturday of June. And in the Falkland Islands, for some reason, revellers hit the streets on April 21, the day she was actually born. At that rate she's got to be opening gift-wrapped socks and saying "Oh, how nice, just what I wanted," more or less continuously.