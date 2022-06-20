The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Evatt man, 23, accused of 'inappropriately' interfering with a dead body after fatal crash

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:30am, first published June 20 2022 - 11:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fatality occurred in the Belconnen region. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The passenger in a fatal crash struck the dead driver's body multiple times and threatened to kill a witness who tried to calm him down, police say.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.