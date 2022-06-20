The passenger in a fatal crash struck the dead driver's body multiple times and threatened to kill a witness who tried to calm him down, police say.
The 23-year-old will also be charged with offensive behaviour and reckless threat to kill on Tuesday morning.
The alleged incidents occurred after a fatal single-car incident on Kingsford Smith Drive in Melba on May 20.
Police said as part of the investigation into the crash they "received information relating to the alleged actions of the passenger in the vehicle following the crash."
"It will be alleged that the man struck the body of the driver of the vehicle several times and acted in an offensive manner towards witnesses.
"At one point he allegedly threatened to kill a witness when they tried to calm him down," ACT police said.
The man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning when he is expected to be formally charged.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
