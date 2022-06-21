The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ryan Dean Harder pleads not guilty to charges laid over Old Parliament House fire

ST
By Soofia Tariq
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Harder outside court when he was granted bail in February. Picture: Blake Foden

One of the men accused of being involved in setting fire to Old Parliament House in December has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting multiple police officers, saying he was acting in self-defence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ST

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.